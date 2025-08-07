Amended personal income tax law to be submitted to NA in October

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed off Resolution No. 92/2025/UBTVQH15 on adjustments to the 2025 legislative programme.

Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee agreed to add several draft laws to the 2025 legislative agenda. The bills will be submitted to the parliament for discussion and approval at the 10th session, scheduled for October 2025.

These consist of the draft amended Law on Tax Administration, the draft amended Law on Personal Income Tax, the draft amended Law on Protection of State Secrets, and the draft amended Law on Public Employees.

The resolution specifies the responsibilities of relevant agencies in submitting and verifying the drafts, along with a timeline for the NA Standing Committee to provide feedback.

The NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs will chair the verification of the draft amended laws on tax administration and personal income tax. Meanwhile, the Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations and the Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs will be respectively in charge of reviewing the ones on protection of State secrets and public employees

All the above-mentioned draft laws will be submitted by the Government to the NA Standing Committee during the latter's September session./.