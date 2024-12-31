Ambassadors of ASEAN countries to Cuba appreciate Vietnam’s role

The Ambassadors of Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Malaysia to Cuba praise Vietnam's role as the rotating Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Havana. (Photo: VNA)



The Ambassadors of Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Malaysia to Cuba on December 30 praised Vietnam's role as the rotating Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Havana, Cuba (ACHC) for the second half of 2024, highlighting its efforts to strengthen intra-regional relations as well as the bloc’s ties with the host country.

At the handover ceremony of the rotating chairmanship to Cambodia, Vietnam's Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long summarised the grouping’s activities in the second half of 2024, including the organisation of events and meetings with local officials to strengthen friendship and solidarity within the ASEAN community, as well as promoting mutual understanding between ASEAN and Cuba.

Cambodian Ambassador Chea Thireak committed to making every effort to enhance the activities of the ACHC, thereby strengthening relations with Cuba in all areas, particularly in economy, trade, investment, tourism, and culture.

At the event, the ambassadors of ASEAN countries in Cuba, including Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Vietnam, as well as Timor-Leste, which is on the path to joining the bloc, emphasised the importance of fostering unity within the bloc and promoting cooperation with Cuba so as to contribute to enhancing ASEAN's image and reputation./.