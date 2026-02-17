Ambassadors, int’l organisation representatives show confidence in Vietnam’s breakthrough in new era

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki describes Vietnam as one of Asia’s fastest-growing and most dynamic countries. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam welcomes the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2016 - the Year of the Horse, ambassadors and chief representatives of international organisations in the country have voiced strong confidence in Vietnam’s continued progress and its breakthrough in a new development era.



Optimism and trust reflected in happiness indicators



International diplomats said they were deeply impressed by the optimism, dynamism and growing sense of happiness evident in the daily lives of the Vietnamese people.



Ambassador of South Africa Vuyiswa Tulelo said that during her three-year tenure in Vietnam, she was genuinely inspired by the way people experience joy in everyday life. Noting that Vietnamese people “feel things very deeply,” she said celebrations and festivals are not reserved for special occasions but are an integral part of daily life.



She noted that Vietnam’s rising happiness is increasingly recognised globally and shared openly with the world — a quality she described as distinctly Vietnamese.



Sharing this view, Italian Ambassador Marco della Seta said Vietnam’s growing dynamism is visible across all segments of society, from officials and business leaders to ordinary people on the streets.



Commenting on Vietnam’s rise to the 46th place in the 2025 World Happiness Index, he stressed that the ranking reflects concrete improvements in living standards, supported by a young population and low unemployment.

Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird, a diplomat with nearly two decades of engagement with Vietnam, expresses her amazement at the country’s transformation. Photo: VNA

Meanwhile, Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird, a diplomat with nearly two decades of engagement with Vietnam, expressed her amazement at the country’s transformation. She said Vietnam’s jump of 37 places in the WHI since 2020 came as no surprise, given that millions have been lifted out of poverty and the country has emerged as one of Southeast Asia’s most resilient and productive economies.

Describing Vietnam as one of Asia’s fastest-growing and most dynamic countries, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki highlighted the confidence of the younger generation, recalling scenes of young people celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) in Ho Chi Minh City. He also praised the resilience and positive spirit shown by Vietnamese communities in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, calling it a key strength that will drive the country toward a brighter future.



He added that Japan hopes to continue close cooperation with Vietnam in the years ahead.



Strategic breakthroughs from 14th National Party Congress



Foreign diplomats described 2025 as a landmark year for Vietnam, marked in particular by the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which they said demonstrated a major breakthrough in Vietnam’s strategic mindset.



Naoki said the 14th National Party Congress has ushered Vietnam into a new phase of reform focused on concrete implementation and economic development, with the ambitious target of double-digit growth. He welcomed Vietnam’s decision to elevate diplomacy to the same strategic level as national defence and security, noting that this will enable the country to play a more proactive role in multilateral forums such as ASEAN and the United Nations.



Sharing this view, Ambassador Bird said Vietnam’s foreign policy orientation closely closely aligns with Australia’s vision of shaping a peaceful and stable region where sovereignty is respected and no single country dominates.



Ambassador of Azerbaijan Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade highlighted 2025 as a particularly significant year, noting Vietnam’s strong economic growth of 8.2%, total trade exceeding 900 billion USD, and nearly 40 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction. He also praised Vietnam’s expanding network of comprehensive partnerships or higher with 42 countries and international partners, describing Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s most reliable economies.



Meanwhile, Thai Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya expressed her belief that Vietnam will emerge as a leading model for bold institutional reform and innovation-driven growth, strengthening its position in global rankings.



Partners commit to accompanying Vietnam in achieving prosperity goals



Sharing Vietnam’s goals of becoming a high-income country by 2045 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, ambassadors and heads of international organisations reaffirmed their strong commitment to accompanying Vietnam on its development journey.



Pauline Tamesis, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, said the UN stands ready to work with Vietnam as a “laboratory” for testing new approaches to inclusive and sustainable transformation, with a focus on protecting vulnerable groups while expanding clean energy.



Naoki said Japan is ready to expand cooperation under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework, noting that Vietnam is the only country with 15 pilot projects. He added that Japan has begun implementing a new-generation ODA programme, including a 300-million-USD sector-based loan to support climate change adaptation and disaster prevention, with the application of AI technologies in forecasting.



Meanwhile, the Australian ambassador said Vietnam’s energy transition is progressing well, with the highest share of renewable energy in Southeast Asia. Australia, she noted, will continue to support Vietnam through legal framework development, investment financing, and the transfer of low-emissions agricultural technologies, including low-emission rice cultivation techniques.





Seta highlighted Italy’s support through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), including a 50- million- EUR commitment, as well as cooperation on specific projects such as the Bac Ai pumped-storage hydropower plant and geothermal energy development.



On bilateral cooperation, Mehdizade said energy will remain a pillar of bilateral ties, with Azerbaijan ready to share experience in oil and gas and energy infrastructure, while exploring cooperation in renewable energy projects.



Meanwhile, Tulelo said South Africa looks forward to implementing the strategic partnership action plan, especially in maritime education, agriculture, and defence cooperation.



On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, ambassadors and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam extended their warmest wishes to the Vietnamese people. Drawing on the symbolism of the horse, they expressed confidence in Vietnam’s resilience, determination, and momentum for success. The New Year messages conveyed hopes for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development, as well as continued friendship and cooperation with international partners. Together, they voiced optimism that Vietnam will overcome challenges and achieve its development aspirations in the new era./.