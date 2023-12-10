Vietnam, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 period, has so far this year had six outstanding initiatives at all three regular meetings of the council, which received the support and co-sponsorship of many countries and international organisations, according to Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai.



Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, said that amidst fluctuations of the world situation, Vietnam has actively and responsibly contributed to the council’s activities, made efforts with other countries to promote dialogue and cooperation, boost mutual understanding, and build consensus in discussing and adopting resolutions and decisions of the council.



In particular, at the UNHRC’s 52nd session, the Resolution marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA), proposed by Vietnam, was approved by the council, with 121 co-sponsors. This resolution is an important hallmark creating a basis for organising commemorative activities of the council throughout 2023 at the national, regional and global levels, with the highlight being the high-level event celebrating the two important documents from December 10-12.



At the 53rd session in the middle of this year, Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh drafted and negotiated the annual Resolution on climate change and human rights, which was then approved by the council with 80 co-sponsors. The three countries also jointly organised a thematic discussion session on climate change and human rights, with focus on negative impacts of climate change on the full realisation of the right to food.



At this session, Vietnam also held an international seminar on combating gender-based discrimination, violence and harassment in the workplace with the co-sponsorship of the US and Argentinian delegations.



In addition, at the 54th session, Vietnam implemented two initiatives to promote the right to immunisation.



In 2024, Vietnam will continue to promote its role and position as an active and responsible member of the council. The Vietnamese delegation in Geneva will actively participate in regular meetings, with focus on implementing several cooperation initiatives to promote and ensure human rights, in which it will preside over the building and negotiation of a draft Resolution on climate change and human rights at the June 2024 session. In addition, Vietnam will submit and defend the National Report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, said Mai./.