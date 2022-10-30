Ambassador stresses people-to-people diplomacy in Vietnam - Russia ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the importance of people-to-people diplomacy at a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Hanoi-based research institute for environmental protection and community health in Moscow on October 28.



Trinh Quoc Khanh, deputy head of the institute’s science council and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, informed the ambassador about the delegation’s agenda in Russia, especially activities to promote cooperation in climate change response, along with activities by the friendship association to boost relations between the two countries.



Chairman of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Vladimir Buyanov voiced his support for enhancing bilateral ties in environmental issues, adding that he hopes partnerships in other spheres will also continue to be stepped up.



Stressing the role of people-to-people diplomacy, Khoi noted Vietnam and Russia have special relations, expressing his hope that the two friendship associations will help enhance the two countries’ relations.



He underlined the need to increase delegation exchanges between the two countries, encourage Russian experts in Vietnamese studies, and popularise the Vietnamese language in Russia.



The diplomat also presented some of the embassy’s activities in the time ahead to help bolster bilateral ties and affirmed the goal of win-win cooperation.



Appreciating the ambassador’s recommendations, Khanh said he will report these ideas to the executive board of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association to translate them into action./.