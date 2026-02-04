Ambassador hosts Lao officials on CPV’s 96th anniversary

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (R) and head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam hosted receptions in Vientiane on February 2-3 for leaders of Lao Party committees, ministries and agencies, who came to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).



Among them were head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong, member of the LPRP Central Committee and President of the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences Kongkeo Xaysongkham, and others.



Reviewing the proud history of the CPV and LPRP, they congratulated Vietnam on its great, comprehensive, and historically significant achievements under the CPV’s leadership over the past 96 years. In particular, they pointed to outstanding accomplishments across various fields in the cause of national construction and defence, reflected in political stability, firm national defence - security, continuous economic development, and increasingly expanded foreign relations, which have elevated the role and standing of the Vietnamese Party and State of Vietnam on the global stage.



They hailed the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, describing it as a solid political foundation for long-term strategic orientations toward rapid and sustainable development in the new era. The Lao side noted that the Congress documents distilled practical experiences in national development, marked a new step forward in thinking, vision, and orientation, reaffirmed the steadfast pursuit of the path toward socialism, and demonstrated strong action-oriented qualities based on clear viewpoints, goals, solutions, and specific tasks.



The leaders underscored the strategic significance and special importance of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, laid by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries. This relationship has deepened practically and effectively, delivering concrete benefits to their people.



They expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their wholehearted support to Laos throughout its past struggle for national independence, and the current cause of national construction and development. At the same time, they also briefed on Laos’s current situation and bilateral cooperation results across ministries and agencies.

Tam, for his part, conveyed the best wishes from Vietnamese leaders to their Lao counterparts.



He credited Vietnam’s accomplishments to the persistent efforts of its Party, State, and people, bolstered by Laos’s steadfast support during the past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the cause of national construction and defence.



Expressing satisfaction with the historical successes of both the CPV and LPRP, Tam congratulated the LPRP on its 12th National Congress and voiced his hope for continued close partnership in advancing socialist goals.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos will remain a reliable bridge for increasingly deep, effective, and substantive cooperation between the two countries, contributing to the success of high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, as well as bilateral cooperation agendas, he asserted.



He underscored the growing depth and effectiveness of ministry-level and sectoral ties, affirming that Vietnam always attaches great importance to and gives top priority to its relationship with Laos.



The embassy, he said, will work closely with Lao ministries and agencies to further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion to new heights, yielding more benefits to their people while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he said./.