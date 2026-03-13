Ambassador highlights foundations for stronger Vietnam–China ties in new context

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh. Photo: VNA

The relationship between Vietnam and China in the coming period will continue to be strengthened on the basis of growing political trust, expanding cooperation and vibrant people-to-people exchanges, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh said at a press conference in Beijing on March 12.



In his remarks at the event, Binh briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in 2025, highlighting several positive indicators. Accordingly, Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an estimated 8.02% compared with the previous year, while the size of the economy surpassed 514 billion USD, and total import-export turnover exceeded 930 billion USD.

He also pointed to significant progress in institutional reform and administrative restructuring, including streamlining administrative units at the provincial and municipal levels and implement a two-tier local administration model. Vietnam’s diplomacy also remained active, with 75 foreign affairs activities by key leaders during the year.



The diplomat described the 14th National Party Congress as a historic milestone that provides long-term development orientations for Vietnam and represents a new theoretical step forward and a summary of practical experience on Vietnam's development journey. He said that the congress set major strategic goals, including turning Vietnam into a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income, developed country by 2045.



Vietnam continues to steadfastly pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of external relations, proactively promoting international integration, and adding the element of "self-strengthening" to enhance its adaptability and development capacity in the new context, he said.



Regarding bilateral ties, Ambassador Binh affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy.



He applauded the positive and meaningful results achieved by both sides during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the implementation of the Year of Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange 2025.

Economic and trade cooperation, along with collaboration in science and technology, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, has continued to expand. Notably, activities under the “Red Journey: Youth's researches and studies” programme initiated by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, have left a strong impression on young people from both nations, contributing to reinforcing the social foundation for bilateral relations.



The diplomat acknowledged the important role played by Vietnamese and Chinese media organisations in promoting mutual understanding and strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries. He thanked media agencies for their active coordination and objective coverage of developments in each country as well as key achievements in bilateral ties.



Binh expressed his hope that media agencies of the two countries will continue to work together to spread positive messages about comprehensive cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, thus laying a solid social foundation for the Vietnam–China relationship in the new context.



At the event, the ambassador also held discussions with journalists and scholars, providing additional information and answering questions related to Vietnam’s development, its role in the region and the world, and Vietnam–China relations./.