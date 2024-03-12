Amazing Binh Dinh Festival expected to boost tourism growth

The Amazing Binh Dinh Festival 2024 to be held in Binh Dinh from March 22-31. (Photo: VNA)



The festival will run from March 22-31 with many events, particularly the UIM-ABP Aquabike international jet ski race with about 70 riders from 30 countries around the world, and the UIM F1H20 international professional motorboat race with the participation of Binh Dinh motorboat team of Vietnam to compete with about nine foreign teams.

Tran Viet Anh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Binh Dinh F1 Joint Stock Company, the organiser of the competition, said that preparations have been 90% completed. The provincial People's Committee has also established sub-committees on logistics, health, culture, sports, and tourism .



The festival is expected to welcome about 35,000 visitors, both domestic and foreign.



Huynh Cao Nhat, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said that the department has instructed organisations and individuals providing tourism services in the area to prepare well for the race and called on relevant localities and authorities to coordinate with the department to ensure security and safety for tourists.

In addition, the department has asked accommodation facilities to improve service quality as well as applying discounts for athletes and tourists when coming to the locality.

Binh Dinh welcomed more than 5 million tourists in 2023, earning more than 16 trillion VND (650 million USD), an increase of 25% compared to 2022. The province targets to lure 6 million visitors this year./.