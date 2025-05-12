All eight Vietnamese students win medals at Asian Physics Olympiad

The Vietnamese team at the 2025 APhO, which is held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: VNA)

All of the eight Vietnamese students attending the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have brought home medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on May 11.

Specifically, the Vietnamese students won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the 2025 APhO, which was held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, from May 4-12.

The 25th APhO attracted the participation of 208 students of 30 teams from 29 countries and territories.

Vietnam ranked among the top five countries and territories with the highest achievements, following China, the Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Russia. This year’s performance by the Vietnamese team is considered a significant improvement compared to last year, when it secured one gold, one silver, and six bronze medals./.