Making news
All eight Vietnamese students win medals at Asian Physics Olympiad
Among them, Than The Cong, a 12th grader of the Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in the northern province of the same name, earned a gold medal, and Ha Duyen Phuc, another 12th grader of the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in the central province of Thanh Hoa, got a silver medal.
The six bronze medals were awarded to students from Hanoi, the northern port city of Hai Phong, the central province of Nghe An, Bac Giang, and Thanh Hoa.
The 2024 APhO was held in Malaysia from June 3-10, bringing together 28 teams with 208 contestants from 27 countries and territories.
At the 2023 edition, all of the eight participating Vietnamese students also brought home honour, with four bronze medals and four certificates of merit./.