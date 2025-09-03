All communes, wards complete fund withdrawals for National Day gifts

A police officer of Dong Da ward, Hanoi, gives guidance to citizens who come to receive the National Day gifts. (Photo: VNA)

All communes and wards nationwide had completed fund withdrawals from the State Treasury by 17:00 on September 2 to deliver National Day gifts to people, the State Treasury announced.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance issued guidance on presenting gifts to people to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). Each citizen is entitled to a gift worth 100,000 VND (3.8 USD) in cash.

Gifts can be received either via bank transfers to social security accounts linked with the VNeID electronic identification application, or directly in cash at local payment points for those without integrated accounts.

People’s Committees of communes and wards were tasked with selecting convenient distribution venues, with gift-giving taking place from August 30 and concluding by September 2. In exceptional cases, citizens may still collect their gifts until no later than September 15.

The Ministry of Finance has already allocated funds to localities to ensure smooth implementation of the initiative.

On August 29, the State Treasury ordered close supervision and deployed staff over the holiday to ensure National Day gifts were delivered on time./.