All 6 Hanoi students win medals at 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad

All six Hanoi students win medals at the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (Photo: VNA)

All six students representing Vietnam at the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2025) in Russia have won medals, securing three silvers and three bronzes, according to Hanoi’s Department of Education and Training.

All the students are from Hanoi–Amsterdam High School for the Gifted. The three silver medallists are Do Bao Trang, Hoang Khoi Nguyen and Tran Ngoc Hung, while the bronze medals went to Nguyen Dong Quan, Trinh Nguyen Hung and Do Manh Hung.

The IJSO 2025 has taken place from November 23 to December 2 in Russia, bringing together 122 contestants from 24 countries and territories. The competition, a prestigious event for students under 15, is hosted on a rotating basis by education ministries around the world. It aims to encourage early engagement with practical scientific knowledge, foster global educational cooperation and provide opportunities for cultural exchange among students and teachers.

For many years, the Hanoi Department of Education and Training has been entrusted by the Ministry of Education and Training and the municipal People’s Committee with selecting and preparing students for this Olympiad. The Hanoi team has consistently achieved outstanding results since its first participation in 2007, reinforcing the quality and reputation of Vietnam’s specialised education sector./.