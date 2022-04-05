Algeria to host Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts World Championship 2022

The Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts World Championship 2022 is set to take place in Algiers capital of Algeria from July 16-21.

Nearly 20 teams across the world have signed up for the competition, including those from France, Germany, Switzerland, Cameroon and Senegal. The number is expected to increase in the coming time.

The host - the Federation of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts in Algeria - and relevant agencies in the African nation have exerted efforts to prepare for the tournament, particularly training for referees.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh underlined that the martial arts event, viewed as a major one of Algeria and the World Federation of Vietnamese Martial Arts, was initially planned to take place two years ago but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy of Vietnam has actively joined in preparing for the tournament and will organise activities on the sidelines of the event that promote Vietnamese cultural and cuisine, he added./.