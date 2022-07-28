Making news
Alert to monkeypox, HCM City proposes health declaration for arrivals
The proposal was submitted on July 27, following the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s declaration of monkeypox as a global health emergency on July 23.
The municipal People’s Committee said in the current context, it is an urgent need to proactively monitor and early detect suspected infections in order to make timely response to prevent the disease from spreading.
It noted that the local health sector is stepping up monitoring at ports of entry and health establishments while intensifying communications in the community to early discover monkeypox cases, which is one of the sector’s urgent tasks at present.
As of July 25, HCM City hadn’t record any monkeypox infections. Its Health Department has demanded all medical establishments to promptly take measures against this disease./.