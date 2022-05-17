AKP leading official impressed by Vietnam’s SEA Games 31 organisation

Hun Yuthkun, Deputy General Director of Cambodia's news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), has expressed his impressions on Vietnam’s organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



He told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that during this third trip to Vietnam, he is impressed by the strong development of Hanoi and the overwhelming atmosphere of the Games.



Hun Yuthkun said he saw many people in and outside the National My Dinh Stadium during opening day, and wonderful performances staged by Vietnamese artists at the opening ceremony.



Work has been well done at sport venues in Hanoi as well as other localities that host the Games, he said, commending host Vietnam for creating conditions for foreign audiences.



As the host news agency, the VNA has dispatched its reporters to sport venues, and quickly provided information and photos featuring the biggest regional sport event, the AKP Deputy General Director noted.



He highlighted the agency’s special website on SEA Games 31, at http://seagames.vnanet.vn, through which it has shared information and images free of charge with domestic and foreign press agencies.



Lauding the VNA’s capacity in the information work, Hun Yuthkun said he has learnt from Vietnam’s experience in this regard to serve the SEA Games 32 to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring cities and provinces until May 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.