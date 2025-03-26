Making news
Airlines to provide 1.5 million seats for April 30 - May 1 holiday
Vietnamese airlines plan to operate over 7,500 domestic flights during the busy travel period for the Reunification Day and International Day holidays, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (under the Ministry of Construction).
The Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day will be celebrated on April 30 and Workers' Day on May 1 this year.
From April 25 to May 5, Vietnamese airlines are expected to operate 7,536 domestic flights, or an average of 685 flights per day, representing an increase of 24% in the overall number of flights and 21% in daily average flights compared to the same period last year.
Airlines will also provide around 1.5 million seats, representing a 20% increase compared to pre-expansion schedules and a 22% increase compared to the same period last year.
A large proportion of these flights will serve routes to and from Ho Chi Minh City, with 5,083 flights or an average of 462 per day, reflecting a 21% increase in both total flights and seating capacity. The Hanoi – HCM City route alone will see 1,261 flights with a total of 305,000 seats, an 8% increase in flight numbers and 16% in seating capacity from before the holiday period, or up 7% and 11% compared to last year. This year’s celebration and activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the national reunification will likely drive up travel demands.
Also during the peak summer season from May 15 through August 15, Vietnamese airlines plan to operate 68,558 domestic flights, averaging 745 per day, marking increases of 21% and 18% compared to last year’s figures, respectively. The total seating capacity for the summer is expected to reach approximately 14 million seats – 21% higher than the pre-expansion schedule and 18% higher than in summer 2024.
Popular tourist destinations such as Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Lat and Quy Nhon will see more than 20,000 flights, accounting for nearly one-third of all domestic flights, with an increase of 32% in flights and 20% in seating capacity. Approximately 4.1 million seats will be offered on these routes, 30% more than the pre-expansion schedule and 21% higher than in summer 2024.
For major domestic routes between Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City, airlines are expected to operate 26,800 flights, accounting for 39% of total operations. This represents a 24% increase in flights and a 14% rise in seating capacity, with nearly 5.9 million seats available.
Flights to and from HCM City alone will add up to 45,000, an average of 490 per day, increasing by 21% in both flights and seating capacity. The available seats on these routes will reach 9.23 million.
To accommodate the rising demand, the aviation authority has adjusted slot capacity at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City.
During the April 30 - May 1 holiday, the airport will handle up to 46 flights per hour during the daytime and 36 flights per hour at night.
For the summer peak and National Day on September 2, the airport will operate 44-46 flights per hour during the day and 36 flights per hour at night.
The Civil Aviation Authority is also working closely with Vietnam Airport Corporation and Vietnamese airlines to ensure the readiness of the new domestic terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is expected to be operational by the April 30 - May 1 holiday to help relieve the pressure on this overloaded airport./.