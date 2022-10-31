Airlines to add 1.6 million seats for Lunar New Year festival

Domestic airlines have planned to increase the number of seats to 6.7 million from 5.1 million to meet the travel demand ahead of and during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



The firms intended to add 8,079 flights to their plans in the period, equivalent to 32% of the total, lifting the total 33,691 flights.



CAAV said the daily average number of flights will increased to 1,087 from 826.



The routes that will see more flights include Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Da Nang, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Chu Lai, Hai Phong, Qui Nhon, Hue and vice versa, it added.



As many as 1,901 flights are expected to be operated on the HCM City – Hanoi route during the holiday, up 22%. Meanwhile, about 1,618 flights will be conducted on the Hai Phong – HCM City route, up 54%.



Notably, the number of flights on HCM City – Chu Lai and Hue – HCM City routes is expected to surge 131% and 122% to 1,208 and 1,867, respectively./.