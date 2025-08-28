Airlines, railways ramp up services ahead of National Day

Passengers wait for boarding at an airport. Travel demand is expected to surge during the National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Airlines and railways have stepped up services to meet the surging travel demand during this year’s National Day holiday (September 2).



For the peak period from August 29 to September 3, Vietnam Airlines offers nearly 600,000 seats across its network, corresponding to around 2,900 flights, over 100,000 more seats than last year. They focus on routes linking Hanoi with Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang; between Hanoi, HCM City and Cam Ranh, Da Lat, and Hue; as well as international flights to India, China, Thailand, and Australia.



Vietjet Air also adds 10,000 seats from August 30 to September 2 on multiple routes connecting major economic and tourist hubs, including HCM City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Hue.



In addition to increasing flights on high-demand routes, especially those to and from Hanoi around the holiday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has instructed carriers to strictly comply with domestic air transport pricing regulations.



A survey of airline booking sites shows that for travel on August 30 from HCM City to Hanoi, Vietnam Airlines fares range from 1.95–3.76 million VND (72–142.6 USD) per ticket. Meanwhile, the fares of Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways are 1.97–2.1 million VND, and 1.9–3.5 million VND, respectively.



On the Da Nang – Hanoi route, Bamboo Airways tickets are now limited, priced at 1.5–3.2 million VND. Vietnam Airlines has more availability, with fares at 1.3–2.4 million VND, while Vietjet Air tickets range from 1.3 million VND to 2.2 million VND.



Fares for the Hanoi – HCM City route on September 2 stand at 1.9–3.7 million VND for Vietnam Airlines, 1.5–3 million VND for Vietjet Air, and 1.5–2.8 million VND for Bamboo Airways.



To meet the rising travel demand, in addition to regular daily services, the Railway Transport Joint Stock Company adds 51 extra trains to accommodate passengers during the National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)

For railways, certain routes such as Lao Cai – Hanoi and Vinh – Hanoi from August 31 to September 1 are already fully booked, despite railways having increased capacity to the maximum.



On the Nha Trang – Hanoi route on August 31, sleeper berths and high-quality soft seats are fully occupied.



For the same day, the Hue – Hanoi route has also seen bookings exceed 80%. The ticketing system displayed red with yellow stars (indicating fully booked) for sleeper berths on trains SE12, SE2, and SE8.



To meet the surge in travel demand, in addition to regular daily services, the Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has added 51 extra trains to accommodate passengers during the National Day holiday.



On September 2, in addition to daily services, the railway sector will operate seven extra trains on the Hanoi – Hai Phong route./.