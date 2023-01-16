Airline agencies asked to ensure security, transportation during Tet

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked agencies under its wing to tighten control over order, security, and transportation during Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration and spring festivals this year.



Specifically, Dong Hoi and Tho Xuan airports were asked to provide services for night flights around the clock to meet demand.

Airports across the country, particularly Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports, were asked to arrange proper staff and equipment to ensure smooth luggage screening and delivery.

Airports were also asked to arrange proper parking areas for shuttles so that passengers could find and use them conveniently.

Major airports like Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, and Da Nang were instructed to speed up the application of non-stop toll collection.

The CAAV also requested its subordinates to strengthen internal inspection and supervision of service provision of taxi firms allowed to operate at airports.

Strict punishment will be given to violating drivers who are reported to cheat or overcharge passengers.

Airports were also required to urgently complete the maintenance of infrastructure and strictly comply with regulations and measures to ensure security and safety for under-construction maintenance works.

Meanwhile, airlines operators were asked to develop plans and control measures to minimise flight delays and cancellations.

This year, people will have a seven-day holiday from January 20-26 for the Tet festival./.