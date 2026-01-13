AirAsia to launch Bali – Da Nang route

The Golden Bridge in Da Nang City. Photo: VNP's Files

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Indonesia is set to open a new international route connecting Denpasar (Bali) with Da Nang (Vietnam) from March 20, marking the airline’s seventh international service from the resort island of Bali.



Operated exclusively by AirAsia, the new route is aimed at strengthening tourism connectivity across Southeast Asia.

Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman, acting president director of AirAsia Indonesia, said the new route will provide travellers with greater flexibility and convenience.

“With Vietnam joining AirAsia’s existing connections across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Australia, travellers now have more options when planning regional travel,” Sadikin said.

He added that the Denpasar – Da Nang route will also enhance the connectivity between Indonesia and Vietnam, including through fly-thru services to Da Nang from Jakarta and Labuan Bajo on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara via Denpasar.

The service will operate four times per week, with one return flight per operating day.

The launch adds to AirAsia Indonesia’s expanding international network from Bali, which includes routes to Australia’s Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne also scheduled to begin on March 20.

Statistics show that in the first 11 months of 2025, Vietnam welcomed more than 19 million international arrivals, rising about 20.9% year on year, with visitors from Southeast Asian markets growing 13.8%. During the same period, Indonesia recorded some 13.9 million international arrivals, including over 80,000 from Vietnam./.