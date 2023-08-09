AIPA-44: Vietnam voices support for stronger role of youngsters

At the meeting, participating countries discussed an Indonesia-proposed draft resolution on strengthening the youth’s involvement in inclusive development, economic transformation and democratic participation; and a Malaysia-submitted draft resolution on promoting young parliamentarians’ role in governance.



Showing support for the draft resolution of Indonesia, the Vietnamese delegation said young people in Vietnam as well as those in the region and the world are facing fast changes of science - technology and socio-economic conditions.



To successfully grasp the chances generated by the digital economy, science - technology and innovation, youngsters should be fully aware of opportunities and challenges so as to make appropriate plans and actions. They should receive guidance in learning and selecting jobs that suit their capabilities and strengths, the delegation noted.



Discussing the draft resolution of Malaysia, they said young, dynamic, and creative human resources form an important factor for the development of countries. Given this, it is necessary to boost the strong engagement of young parliamentarians in parliamentary activities, particularly building laws and supervising nationally important issues, the policies related to the youth, and issues attracting young voters’ attention.



The Vietnamese delegation’s active contributions to the YPA meeting were also meant to help prepare for the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi from September 14 to 18. The coming event is expected to be participated by hundreds of young parliamentarians from 173 countries./.