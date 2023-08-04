AIPA-44: Vietnam continues performing active, responsible role

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s participation at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Indonesia shows Vietnam’s commitment to acting as an active, proactive and responsible member of the AIPA for the development of parliamentary diplomacy, as well as interest of all people in ASEAN.

Ten years after the establishment of the ASEAN, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO) came into being on September 2, 1977, to promote the collaboration among the member parliaments in realising the common goal of the ASEAN in building Southeast Asia into a region of peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

All regional countries can join the AIPO as a member or a special observer following their ASEAN membership.

The organisation was then renamed ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) during the 27th General Assembly in Cebu, the Philippines, in 2006. At the event, the organisation added new regulations on structure and resolutions affirming commitments of its members in strengthening intra-bloc trade and investment opportunities, protecting the environment and people’s health, and combating terrorism through dialogues among religions and beliefs. Members of the organisation also agreed to increase the supervision over the implementation of adopted resolutions through an annual reporting mechanism.

Over the past 46 years, the former AIPO and now AIPA has continued expanding with 10 members currently. AIPA’s highest purpose is to promote solidarity, understanding, cooperation and close relationship among the parliaments of the ASEAN member countries and other parliaments and parliamentary organisations in the world; seeking solutions to issues of common interest as well as expressing views on those issues in order to help AIPA members take timely actions and responses; and upholding the principles of human rights, democracy, peace, security, and prosperity in ASEAN.

In reality, after 46 years, AIPA has become an important organisation to peace, stability and security in the region, a dynamic and highly integrated economy, an inclusive community focusing on the people and putting the people in the centre, and a trustworthy partner of countries and organisations in the region and the world.

Along with building a common legal foundation for ASEAN, AIPA member parliaments have accompanied ASEAN governments in dealing with difficulties and challenges by strongly promoting their legislative and supervision role, creating favourable conditions for the allocation of resources and the fostering of connections with the people. The outcome of the cooperation shows the AIPA’s commitments to implementing ASEAN goals.

During its annual general assemblies, AIPA also holds meetings with its dialogue partners of Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Russia, India, and the European Parliament.

Since Vietnam officially joined the AIPO on September 19, 1995, the country's NA has been playing its active, proactive and responsible role together with other members in promoting the central role, solidarity and unity of the organisation, strengthening intra-bloc cooperation, expanding all-round parliamentary cooperation with countries inside and outside the region.

The Vietnamese NA has contributed many ideas at AIPA general assemblies as well as activities within the AIPA framework. Vietnam has raised the initiative to form the AIPA Advisory Group and an initiative to expand the participants at AIPA meetings, including non-AIPA members.

The Vietnamese NA has hosted the AIPA general assembly three times in 2002, 2010 and 2020.

Notably, in 2020, despite COVID-19 impacts, Vietnam still successfully performed the role of the AIPA Chair, during which many activities were held, including the 41st AIPA General Assembly from September 18-20. At the event, the Vietnamese NA put forth two important initiatives – the organisation of an informal meeting for AIPA young parliamentarians, and linking AIPA activities with those of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) as well as the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development Goals. With this initiative, Vietnam hopes to create an annual forum of AIPA to exchange ideas and find out measures to promote the effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the ASEAN region.

The active engagement in AIPA activities has provided Vietnam with helpful experience and interest, contributing to successfully implementing the country’s open foreign policy during the integration period, creating a favourable political environment for the realisation of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause.

The inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanism within the AIPA has also contributed to fostering friendship, mutual understanding and trust among Vietnamese legislators and their peers in the region as well as between Vietnam and other countries.

The Vietnamese NA’s participation in AIPA has created opportunities and more conditions for the country to share, advocate and elaborate issues related to Vietnam, overcoming prejudices and differences in political institutions among countries, thus creating a friendly and open atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust.

The direct engagement in AIPA activities has also provided Vietnamese legislators with opportunities to exchange information and experience in law building and supervision as well as parliamentary activities, enhancing their knowledge and capacity in hosting international cooperation activities. It has also created a chance for Vietnam to promote its image and popularise the nation and people of Vietnam to regional and international friends.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha, for AIPA-44, Vietnam has actively proposed three draft resolutions on digital transformation led by women and for women, promoting innovation, transfer, application and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development, and promoting the adoption of ASEAN guidelines on responsible investment in the food, agriculture and forestry sectors.

The draft resolutions on digital transformation led by women and for women aims to affirm the achievements of digital transformation and technological innovation in improving the life quality for the people in general and women in particular, helping women increase their chances to access information and knowledge of mankind and enhancing their capacity and expertise as well as career development opportunities.

Meanwhile, the draft resolution on promoting innovation, transfer, application and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development gives recommendations on how to promote the accepting and mastering of advanced technology and boost the transfer of science, technology and innovation achievements for a green and circular economy and response to new challenges. It also aims to strengthen cooperation in completing the legal environment related to innovation as well as the transfer, application and development of science and technology.

At the same time, the draft resolution on promoting the adoption of ASEAN guidelines on responsible investment in the food, agriculture and forestry sectors will be tabled in the context that more than 6% of people in Southeast Asia are suffering from food shortage (according to FAO).

Food and agriculture is identified as one of the five priority areas in the 4th Work Plan (2021-2025) of the Initiative of ASEAN Integration (IAI), and a priority of the ASEAN Economic Community. The resolution emphasises the importance of responsible investment in regional food supply systems to ensure socio-economic development and environmental protection in the region.

According to Ha, the initiatives are important in ensuring that ASEAN can optimise advantages in science, technology and innovation for economic recovery and development, while making full use of its potential for food, agricultural and forestry development.

At the same time, at AIPA-44, Vietnam will also opine on other draft resolutions given by AIPA committees, and co-sponsor the resolutions, Ha said./.