Agreement inked to empower people with disabilities through digital skill training

The agreement signing ceremony in Hanoi on July 10 (Photo: VNA)

An agreement to set up a comprehensive cooperation programme aimed at providing digital skill training, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating sustainable job opportunities for people with disabilities in the digital economy was signed at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 10.

The signatories were the Supporting Centre for Youth's Startup (SYS Vietnam), the the Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development (eComDX) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Vietnam Youth Association on Disabilities.

As part of the initiative “Million-view startup – supporting 20 million Vietnamese youths in start-up,” jointly carried out by SYS Vietnam, TikTok Vietnam, and Nhan Dan Newspaper, this initiative demonstrates efforts and a strong commitment to empowering and ensuring equal opportunities for those who continue to face barriers in accessing information, education, and employment.

For people with disabilities, the programme not only opens the door to knowledge but also offers a chance to affirm their value and role in modern society.

At the signing ceremony, representatives of the three units affirmed their commitment to organising practical training sessions, providing diverse learning resources, and building an ecosystem that connects content creation with product distribution on digital platforms such as TikTok Shop, livestreaming, and affiliate marketing.

This support model goes beyond theoretical training, extending to the development of business models tailored to individual capabilities; access to technology, markets, and funding. It also includes guidance on social media engagement and honours outstanding entrepreneurial models within the disability community.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Phan Huy Khoi, Director of SYS Vietnam, stressed that people with disabilities not only need but fully deserve to be given opportunities to study, work, and live on their own abilities.

This partnership also establishes a strategic tripartite model that fosters close connection between the State, businesses, and social organisations.

According to Bui Huy Hoang, Deputy Director of eComDX, including people with disabilities in the programme’s beneficiary network not only contributes to creating sustainable social values but also enriches Vietnam’s e-commerce ecosystem.

Notably, widespread access to digital technology can empower people with disabilities to gain new skills and develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and proactively expand their livelihoods. Platforms like TikTok Shop, affiliate marketing, and livestreaming are prime examples of digital spaces where people with disabilities can participate equally, free from the limitations of physical barriers.

Statistics show that Vietnam currently has over 6.2 million people with disabilities, most of whom have limited access to vocational training, technology, or entrepreneurship opportunities. The partnership is expected to open new pathways, bringing the aspirations of people with disabilities closer to reality, towards fostering a community that is independent, confident, and fully integrated into the digital economy.

Immediately following the signing ceremony, the first training programme was launched, featuring experts in e-commerce and technology. Participants were introduced to essential skills such as building personal content channels, selecting suitable products for affiliate marketing, organising livestream sessions, applying AI in video production, and using data analytics tools to optimise communication activities and revenue.

Initiated in 2022, the “Million-view start-up – supporting 20 million Vietnamese youths in start-up” programme has so far provided training for nearly 8,000 young people through online courses and in-person training sessions./.