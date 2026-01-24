AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Vietnam edge RoK in thriller to claim well-deserved bronze

U23 Vietnam's Vo Anh Quan (No. 20) in action, defending against a header from RoK. Photo: AFC/VNA

The RoK entered the match with a nearly full-strength squad. Their roster stability made them the heavy favourites, particularly given the head-to-head history between the two sides.



In four previous encounters at official tournaments, Vietnam’s U23 team had never tasted victory, suffering three defeats—a statistic that provided a significant psychological edge to the Koreans.



However, fuelled by confidence and a resilient spirit, Vietnam took the initiative from the opening whistle. Their proactive ball control paid off in the 30th minute when Nguyen Quoc Viet found the back of the net to give the “golden star warriors” an early lead.



After failing to find an equaliser in the first half, Koreans leveraged their physical and technical superiority to mount immense pressure on goalkeeper Cao Van Binh's goal. Their persistence paid off in the 69th minute when Tae-won restored parity with a clinical strike.



However, just two minutes later, Nguyen Dinh Bac fired home a stunning free-kick to put Vietnam back in front, 2-1.



The game took a dramatic turn in the 86th minute when Dinh Bac was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Chan-ouk, leaving Vietnam with 10 men for the closing stages.