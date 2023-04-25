Making news
Aerobic Vietnam gain momentum ahead of SEA Games 32
The gold medal was awarded to the group performance of Le Hoang Phong, Nguyen Che Thanh, Nguyen Viet Anh, Vuong Hoai An and Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi.
This is the last tournament for the Vietnamese aerobic team before SEA Games 32, slated for May in Cambodia, and it provided a valuable opportunity for them to sharpen their skills, according to Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation Phan Thuy Linh.
The Suzuki Aerobics World Cup 2023 Gymnasts, held by the World Gymnastics Federation, brought together gymnasts from 17 countries.
At SEA Games 31, which took place in Vietnam last year, the Vietnamese aerobic team bagged three gold and two silver medals. They aim to bring home from two to three golds at SEA Games 32./.