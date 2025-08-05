Making news
Additional emergency relief approved for flood-hit provinces
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on August 4 signed a decision on behalf of the Prime Minister to allocate an additional 300 billion VND (approx. 11.45 million USD) from the central budget’s contingency fund to support the flood recovery efforts in Dien Bien and Nghe An provinces.
The emergency assistance is aimed at helping stabilise local lives and address consequences following the recent devastating floods. Specifically, Dien Bien will receive 100 billion VND and Nghe An 200 billion VND, as recommended by the Ministry of Finance.
The People’s Committees of the two provinces are tasked with managing and using the allocated funds in strict accordance with the state budget law and relevant legal regulations. The disbursement must ensure the right beneficiaries, proper purpose, transparency, and accountability, preventing any losses or misuse.
This is the second round of emergency funding provided in recent days. On August 2, Deputy PM Phoc signed a decision to grant 250 billion VND to Son La, Dien Bien, and Nghe An to address the aftermath of floods./.