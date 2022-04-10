Additional 28,307 COVID-19 cases recorded

The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 2,181 cases, followed by Bac Giang province with 1,533 cases and Nghe An with 1,525 cases.



The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,198,236 since the pandemic broke out, ranking 12 out of 227 countries and territories in the world.



As many as 34,991 patients were declared to be free from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 8,532,523.



The same day, 19 fatalities were announced, raising the total death toll to 42,813.



The country has to date administered 208,525,313 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.