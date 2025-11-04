Additional 100 billion VND allocated to Hue's flood recovery efforts

Prolonged downpour causes extensive floodings in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on an emergency allocation of 100 billion VND (3.8 million USD) from the central budget reserve to assist Hue City in recovering from severe flood damage.

According to the decision, the sum will help the city address the aftermath of recent floods, restore essential infrastructure, and support residents in stabilising their lives. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the proposed data and compliance with current laws and regulations.

The Hue municipal People’s Committee is required to utilise the assistance in line with the Law on State Budget and related regulations, ensuring proper use for the right purposes and beneficiaries. The city must report the results of fund allocation to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and other relevant agencies for consolidation and submission to the Prime Minister.

Between October 22 and 28, prolonged heavy rainfall triggered by the combined effect of Storm Fengsheng’s circulation, a cold air mass, and strong easterly winds aloft caused historic flooding across several central localities, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Tri and Quang Ngai.

In response, the Government and the Prime Minister directed ministries and local authorities to take early, coordinated measures to mitigate the impact of the floods. PM Chinh issued five official dispatches directing urgent actions, while Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha chaired meetings with relevant agencies and conducted field inspections in the affected areas.

On October 29, the PM signed Decision No. 2400/QD-TTg, allocating 350 billion VND to three localities, namely Hue (150 billion VND), Quang Tri (100 billion VND), and Quang Ngai (100 billion VND), to provide immediate relief and restore livelihoods.

Most recently, under Decision No. 2427/QD-TTg dated November 1, an additional 100 billion VND was given to Da Nang for emergency recovery and support for flood-affected residents./.