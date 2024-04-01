Making news
Activities to highlight cultural colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups
As part of events to respond to the Vietnamese Ethnic Groups' Culture Day (April 19), activities will contribute to promoting and upholding unique traditional cultural values of the ethnic communities, thus attracting tourists during national holidays.
Many special events aim to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation, and mark National Reunification Day (April 30), and May Day (May 1).
The reenactment of a mountainous market of Cao Bang province will be the most attractive event. It will spotlight the cultural space of ethnic groups of Lo Lo, Mong, Tay, Nung and Dao, their traditional cuisine and specialties, traditional arts, and folk games.
The Mong people in Cao Bang will introduce melodies of Khen (panpine) art, which plays an important role in their cultural and spiritual life.
Meanwhile, Dao (Dao Tien) and Nung ethnic groups will showcase their traditional handicrafts of beeswax batik printing on fabric, and incense-making, respectively.
A rain praying festival will be reenacted by 15 artisans from the Lo Lo ethnic group in Bao Lac district.
Visitors to the village at the weekend will also have a chance to watch art performances with traditional musical instruments by ethnic groups from the Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions./.