Activities held to bring Tet to Bach Long Vi island district residents
The activities include visiting units of armed forces stationed in the district and presenting 165 gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households, and disadvantaged students with good learning performances.
A "Zero dong" market was also organised to assist residents on the occasion of Tet, which will take place later this month.
These activities are bringing the warm affection of the mainland to soldiers and people on Bach Long Vi island on the threshold of the new year, and helping them protect the country’s sovereignty over sea and islands./.