Action plan approved to vault education into global top 20 by 2045

At the 2025-2026 school year opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Government has rolled out a resolution endorsing an action plan to follow the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71 dated August 22, 2025, targeting sweeping reforms in education and training to propel the nation into the global elite.

The plan charts a bold course: by 2035, Vietnam aims to establish a modern education and training system with steady strides in access, equity, and quality. By 2045, the ambition soars higher - a modern, equitable, and quality national education system that claims a spot among the world’s top 20.

Ministries, ministerial-level and Government agencies, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities were asked to continue effectively following the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 29 issued on November 4, 2013, which calls for fundamental and comprehensive reform of education to meet industrialisation and modernisation needs amid the socialist-oriented market economy and global integration; and the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW dated August 12, 2024.

They must also drastically and effectively renew outdated mindset and action, and demonstrate strong political will to revolutionise education and training. This demands radical institutional reforms to craft special, superior policies and mechanisms to drive the sector. At the heart of the agenda is a holistic approach to education, one that nurtures morality, intellectual growth, physical development, and aesthetic sensibility to instill a modern Vietnamese value system. Digital transformation is also front and centre, with the widespread adoption of digital tools and artificial intelligence to reshape teaching and learning.

Additional imperatives include cultivating a contingent of highly qualified teachers, standardising school infrastructure, and elevating the quality of preschool and general education. Vocational education is slated for a modernisation push to produce a skilled labour force, while higher education is charged with nurturing top talent, leading research and innovation. Deepening global partnerships and integration in education rounds out the agenda.

The Ministry of Education and Training, alongside other ministries and relevant agencies, were also assigned specific roles to turn this vision into reality./.