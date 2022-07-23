Acceleration of projects ordered for Con Dao airport to host 2 million guests per year

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has freshly signed a document requesting competent agencies start projects at the Con Dao airport in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau in an effort to enable the airport to host 2 million passengers per year.



Accordingly, the ministry has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to coordinate with such parties as the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) regarding the implementation of these projects.



The projects include the development of passenger terminals, aircraft aprons, flight management facilities, and petroleum depots. They are set to be launched in line with the implementation progress of a CAAV-funded project on runway and taxiway upgrades at the airport.



In addition, feasibility and progress reports on implementation adjustments are to be prioritized at the soonest.



The ministry agreed with the AVC’s proposal on the scale of construction in phase 1. The projects will enable the airport to host 1 million passengers annually, which may increase to 2 million.



Despite the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Con Dao airport served 447,750 passengers in 2020, up 4.1 percent from 2019.



In the adjusted airport planning by 2030 approved by Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, the airport is to have a capacity of 2 million passengers and 4,400 tonnes of cargo per year./.