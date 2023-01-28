About 9 million Vietnamese travel during Tet

During the holiday from January 20-26, total revenue from tourism activities was estimated at 17.5 trillion VND (745.79 million USD), down 30% year on year, reported the VNAT.



The administration said that the number of foreign tourists in the Tet holiday surged from the New Year holiday, attributing the rise to China's reopening from January 8.



The capital city of Hanoi welcomed 32,000 foreign visitors during Tet holiday, mostly from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, Singapore, Canada and France.



Meanwhile, each day, the Khanh Hoa province received 15 flights with 188-220 Chinese visitors each, along with about 1,400 tourists from Kazakhstan and the RoK. In total, the south-central tourist destination served about 11,300 foreigners during the holiday.



Ninh Binh also welcomed 29,500 foreign visitors, while Ba Ria-Vung Tau received about 10,688.



To meet the high demand of tourists in the holiday, travel firms have offered diverse products and services as well as promotion programs to their customers./.