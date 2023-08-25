About 410,000 passengers expected at Noi Bai airport during National Day holidays

Noi Bai International Airport (NIA) in Hanoi is expected to welcome about 410,000 passengers and nearly 2,500 flights during the four-day National Day holidays, up 37% and 17% annually, respectively, the NIA's leader said on August 24.

The airport forecast a 5% increase in passenger traffic compared to regular days.



During this period, the peak day is expected to cater to more than 106,000 passengers, including 31,000 foreigners and over 75,000 domestic visitors; and 637 flights, including 230 international and more than 407 domestic ones.



The airport also encourages passengers to complete web check-in or use kiosks at the terminal for self-check-in, which helps save time by avoiding queues at the check-in counters.



The upcoming holidays will last from September 1-4./.