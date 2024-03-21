About 10,000 cheap air tickets to be offered at VITM 2024

At the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023. (Photo: VNA)

About 10,000 cheap air tickets are expected to be offered at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which is slated to take place from April 11-14 in Hanoi, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA).

At a press conference to announce the event on March 20, the association said that VITM 2024 themed “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” is hoped to attract over 450 booths and about 80,000 visitors. About 3,500 Vietnamese and international enterprises are expected to take part in the event.

VTA Chairman Vu The Binh said that VITM 2024 aims to jointly promote a new tourism trend – a combination of responsible tourism and environmental protection for development.

Tourism businesses, local authorities and tourists are called on to pay more attention to environmental protection through specific activities. The fair focuses on activities to contribute to turning tourism into a green economic sector, based on building green destinations, and green products, and developing tourism human resources with proper knowledge of green tourism. The moves aim to enhance the image of Vietnamese tourism in the international arena.



Binh said that the fair will create opportunities for Vietnamese and international tourism businesses to promote their brands, introduce products, develop business relations, and promote growth in all three types - outbound, inbound and domestic tourism.

Visitors to the event can enjoy interesting experiences with promotional tours, discounted air tickets, cheap hotel rooms and One Commune - One Product (OCOP) products from localities across Vietnam.

Within the framework of VITM 2024, a forum entitled "Vietnam Tourism - Green Transition for Sustainable Development" will be held on April 12, seeking green transformation solutions for Vietnamese tourism.

Localities, destinations, and businesses in the province of Kien Giang, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh also planned to organise tourism promotion conferences at VITM 2024./.