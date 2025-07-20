A Journey Through Terelj National Park

The natural landscape of Terelj is often called the "Switzerland of Asia" thanks to its magnificent rock formations, vast green steppes, and expansive open spaces. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

Just 40km east of Ulaanbaatar, the journey itself was a captivating transition from urban life to expansive steppes and rolling hills, a prelude to the wild heart of Mongolia.

Terelj National Park stands as Mongolia's largest wild nature reserve, characterized by its sweeping steppes, verdant mountains, and strikingly unique rock formations. The iconic 24-meter-tall Turtle Rock, formerly Mungut Khad or Money Rock, is steeped in legend.

The Turtle Rock, a naturally formed rock resembling a turtle, is one of Terelj's standout natural attractions. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

It's said that Oirad Khan Galdanboshigt hid treasures here, guarded by his Manchurian consort. This captivating narrative transforms a mere scenic view into a culturally rich site. The ideal time to visit and engage in activities is during the vibrant summer months, from June to August.

Visitors enjoy interacting with eagles during their visit to Terelj National Park. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

A significant highlight of the day in Terelj National Park was a horseback riding experience, offering an exhilarating sense of freedom and a deep connection with nature. Riding across the vast steppe, with rolling hills and distant mountains, the rhythmic sound of hooves symbolized the timeless bond between humans and horses. This activity is more than recreation; it is an active participation in the very essence of Mongolian history, embodying the nomadic spirit that has shaped the culture for millennia. Terelj National Park offers various exciting activities, especially during summer, inviting further exploration.

Horseback riding across the steppes, one of Mongolia's most iconic activities, allows you to truly immerse yourself in the nomadic lifestyle. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

A profound highlight of our trip was visiting a nomadic family in their traditional Mongolian ger, or yurt, an experience facilitated by our driver, Ulzii Zandraa, who himself lived in a ger when he was a child. The ger, more than just a shelter, embodies adaptability and the essence of nomadic life. Its circular design offers exceptional resistance to winds and retains warmth, constructed from a wooden lattice frame, roof poles, and a central crown for light and ventilation. Made from natural materials like wood, felt, and canvas, its thick felt insulation effectively regulates temperature year-round. Inside, the space is symbolically divided, often centered around a stove.

Gers are traditional, colorful Mongolian tents, equipped with beds and wood-burning stoves, offering visitors an unforgettable nomadic experience in Terelj. This type of accommodation is available for guests in both summer and winter. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

The heartwarming hospitality of nomadic families, sharing traditional bread and airag (fermented mare's milk), underscored the ger’s role as a symbol of unity and community, reflecting a harmonious relationship with the earth.

Summer is the best time to visit Terelj Park, with its cool and mild weather, perfect for fully enjoying its beauty and experiencing exciting activities. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

A journey to Terelj National Park leaves an indelible mark, fostering a profound sense of wonder and appreciation for Mongolian culture. Immersing ourselves in its landscapes and traditions was a journey into the heart of a land and its people, powerfully illustrating the strength of connection and the enduring beauty of tradition. This transformative experience deepened our appreciation for the timeless wisdom embedded within the nomadic way of life./.