9th “Young Francephone Reporters” contest winners announced

VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Winners of the 9th “Young Francophone Reporters” competition were announced at an award ceremony in Hanoi on November 7.

The annual contest was launched by Le Courrier du Vietnam (CVN), a French language newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), under the auspices of the Asia-Pacific Regional Office (RBAP) of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF); the Francophone University Agency (AUF); the embassies of France, Switzerland, Canada, Romania, and Morocco, the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) and Phenikaa University.

After a month since its launch, this year’s competition received 107 works from 190 contestants and groups of contestants. The 20 best entries advanced to the final round.

The first prize went to a group of contestants Ngo Quoc Khanh, Pham Hoang Hai, Do Thanh Tam, Trinh Phuong Linh, and Nguyen Thi Lieu Hang for their work, JT HANUvelles. Their work highlighted the value of creativity in language learning and cultural exchange, embodying the contest’s theme: “Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in French.”

Besides, the organising board presented a second prize, a third prize, two consolidation prizes and other awards from embassies, organisations, recognising talent in categories such as "Most Impressive Candidate" and "Most Creative Project."

Speaking at the event, VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung praised Le Courrier du Vietnam’s dedication to fostering a space for young Francophones and enhancing the newspaper’s reputation as a promoter of the Francophone community in Vietnam. The contest aligns with the newspaper's ongoing mission of multimedia innovation, particularly through the introduction of podcast, in line with modern journalism trends.

Edgar Doerig, Asia-Pacific Regional Representative of the OIF expressed his admiration for the quality and originality of the contest entries. He congratulated all participants, winners, and their teachers, emphasising that they are not only sharing knowledge but also spreading a love for the French language and its values of solidarity and tolerance.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, Le Courrier du Vietnam is among the nation’s most internationally accessed media outlets, reaching over 180 countries. Since 2016, the “Young Francophone Reporters” contest has successfully connected young Francophones in Vietnam and beyond, with the support of the OIF Asia-Pacific office, embassies, and educational institutions./.