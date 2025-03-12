9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival kicks off

A performance at the opening of 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival. (Photo: VNA)

The 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, themed "Buon Ma Thuot – Destination of World Coffee," opened on March 10 in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasised that the festival not only honour Vietnamese coffee—symbolising creativity and success—but also serves as a globally significant forum where coffee producing and consuming nations come together to shape a shared vision for a sustainable coffee industry.

Dak Lak, long recognised as Vietnam’s coffee capital, has the potential to emerge as one of the leading coffee hubs in the region and the world. The Buon Ma Thuot Coffee brand and its geographical indication have already reached over 80 countries and territories. However, the Vietnamese coffee industry faces several challenges, including inconsistent quality, limited deep processing, and a lack of product diversity that aligns with market preferences.

To address these challenges, Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha urged ministries, authorities in coffee-growing regions, the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association (VICOFA), and businesses engaged in coffee production, processing, and trading to share a unified strategic vision and promote close coordination. He called for the development of high-quality, low-emission coffee cultivation areas, the application of advanced technologies in production and processing, investment in research to develop drought- and pest-resistant coffee varieties.

Additionally, the Deputy PM encouraged businesses and VICOFA to invest in traceability technologies, blockchain, and intelligent supply chain management systems to ensure transparency and establish a sustainable coffee value chain from production to processing, export, and consumption.

Huynh Thi Chien Hoa, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council, said the festival is a national-level biennial event and a major economic and cultural highlight for Dak Lak. The five-day event aims to honour coffee growers, processors, and traders while celebrating the region’s coffee heritage, she added.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the festival's opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

In its ninth edition, the festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory and the liberation of Dak Lak province, offering a series of meaningful and exciting programmes. Through various festival activities, Dak Lak aims to showcase its breathtaking landscapes and the rich cultural heritage of its ethnic communities as well as to promote its economic and tourism potential while further expanding the global reach of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee brand. These efforts contribute to strengthening Vietnam’s position in the global coffee industry and fostering Dak Lak’s sustainable socio-economic development.

Participants at the festival's opening ceremony enjoyed a captivating art performance celebrating the region’s coffee legacy and a spectacular fireworks display, marking the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory (March 10, 1975 – 2025) and the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival.

On this occasion, the coffee growing knowledge in Dak Lak was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage, with a formal certificate presented to local authorities.Earlier in the day, a street festival, one of the festival’s key highlights, took place, further promoting the festive atmosphere and drawing enthusiastic participation from locals and visitors alike./.