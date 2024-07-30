900 businesses to attend 28th int'l VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam

Visitors at a food exhibition. (Photo: VNA) A total of 900 businesses from 20 nations and territories are expected to attend the 28th International VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines Expo (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2024) that will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 8-10.

Covering an area of 36,000sq.m, this year’s exhibition can ensure space for 1,200 booths, up 40% compared to the previous edition.

The event will be co-organised by the VINEXAD company under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA), the Vietnam Beer, Alcohol & Beverage Association, and domestic and international trade promotion agencies.

A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, medicinal food, seafood, as well as machinery and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation.

Speaking at an event held in Ho Chi Minh City to announce the exhibition on July 29, Deputy General Director of VINEXAD Pham Dang Khanh said that the annual exhibition has demonstrated its prestige and become the leading event in the food and beverage industry in Vietnam, adding the participating businesses are mainly from India, Poland, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and China.

FFA President Ly Kim Chi said that the exhibition aims to help Vietnamese enterprises expand cooperation, and promote joint ventures and technology transfer with foreign partners.

Meanwhile, many foreign enterprises choose the exhibition to seek investment cooperation opportunities in the promising food and beverage production and processing sector in Vietnam, she said./.