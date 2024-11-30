8th session of 15th NA wraps up

Attending the closing session were Party General Secretary To Lam, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, along with other incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Vice NA Chairpersons Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Duc Hai, Tran Quang Phuong and Nguyen Thi Thanh, members of the NA Standing Committee, heads and deputy heads of NA delegations, and NA deputies from 63 NA delegations of centrally-run cities and provinces attended the event.

Speaking at the closing session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasised the the eighth session completed all set agendas, considering and deciding many major issues, including difficult and complex matters related to numerous industries, fields.

NA deputies voted to pass 18 laws with high approval rates, approved 21 resolutions and made opinions on ten other draft laws.

The NA conducted Q&A sessions in the banking, health care, and information and communications.

The personnel work was carried out strictly in accordance with Party regulation and State law. The NA elected the State President of Vietnam, members of the NA Standing Committee and the General Secretary of the NA, approved the appointment of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Transport and judges of the Supreme People's Court.

Man urged the Government, NA agencies, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, the State Audit Office, and relevant agencies to focus on directing, thoroughly implementing, and urgently issuing all guidance documents in detail to effectively execute thefreshly-adopted laws and resolutions. They were urged to proactively, actively, and swiftly build a legal framework for new issues and trends, creating breakthroughs for the country's development.

He affirmed that the 8th session of the 15th NA is a success, emphasising that the spirit of the Resolution of the Party Central Committee’s 10th meeting which includes the urgent requirement for reorganising and streamlining the political system's apparatus to meet the demands and tasks of the country in the new stage.

He highlighted the important remarks by Party General Secretary To Lam at the opening of the session, as well as his recent directions regarding the fight against corruption, waste, and negativity.

The NA, the NA Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council, and NA committees, NA Office and agencies will continue to further innovations and promptly reorganise the organisational apparatus toward transparency, efficiency and strength, Man said./.