8,500 runners join Mekong Delta International Marathon
At the tournament, the runners, including 47 foreign from 18 other countries, competed in the categories of 5 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres,
Initiated by Hau Giang province, this was the third time that the Vietcombank Mekong Delta International Marathon - Hau Giang was organised, after the first in 2019 and the second in 2020.
According to the organisers, the marathon is the highlighted festival of sport, culture and tourism in the Mekong Delta region. It was a great chance to introduce the image, and people of Hau Giang province, potential and advantages in the fields of culture and tourism and spread the message of “Green Hau Giang” heading to environmental protection activities and dealing with climate change.
Concluding the tournament, runner Hoang Thanh came first in the 42km race for men, while runner Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa won the 42km race for women./.