80th National Day: Commemorative events to spotlight national remarkable achievements

Officers and soldiers taking part in the parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) visit the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Numerous commemorative activities highlighting the national remarkable achievements will be held nationwide in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

According to a communication plan recently issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the activities will help inspire public trust and pride in the Party, the State, and the country’s renewal process. They are also expected to reinforce political and social consensus in implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies.

They will encourage cadres, Party members, and workers nationwide to overcome challenges, seize development opportunities, and fulfil the targets set by Party congresses at all levels and in the Party Central Committee's resolutions. The ultimate goal is to lead the country into a new era of stability and prosperity.

The communication content will underscore the historical significance and enduring value of the August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam — a pivotal moment that opened a new era for the Vietnamese people.

The Declaration of Independence delivered by President Ho Chi Minh in Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945 not only marked the birth of a new Vietnam but also affirmed the national rights and the human rights of its people to the world.

Notably, the commemorative events will spotlight the remarkable achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past 80 years in politics, economy, culture, society, defence, and security, particularly during nearly four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal) under the Party’s leadership. The activities will also reflect the country’s unprecedented development, strength, and growing international prestige.

In addition, they will emphasise the enduring legacy of the August Revolution in national development and defence, the significant contributions of the entire Party, people, and army, as well as the valuable support from international friends. The events will also highlight the great national unity as a key factor behind the revolution’s success and a driving force in the country’s ongoing journey.

To mark the occasions, a series of major cultural and art programmes will be held nationwide, particularly in Hanoi. These include the special art and political programmes “Under the Glorious Flag,” “The Homeland in Our Hearts,” and “Hanoi – From the Historic Autumn.” A grand military parade, mass rally, and a large-scale exhibition showcasing Vietnam’s national achievements are also planned./.