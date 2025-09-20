80th National Day celebrated in Bejing

Delegates pose for a photo with a group of Chinese veterans who supported Vietnam during the war at the event. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a reception marking the 80th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2025), drawing a large number of Chinese senior officials, international friends, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the neighbouring country.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh recalled the historic significance of the August Revolution and National Day, which secured national independence and paved the way for Vietnam’s development.



He highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in development and integration, crediting both domestic efforts and international support, particularly from China.



The diplomat stressed that Vietnam–China relations have maintained positive momentum, advancing comprehensively under the orientation of the “six major orientations”.



High-level exchanges remain a highlight, with mutual visits by General Secretary and President To Lam (August 2024) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping (April 2025). For the first time in bilateral history, in almost the same period, three key leaders - Vietnam's State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji - visited each other’s countries for major commemorations and multilateral events, underscoring mutual respect and support, he noted.



Ambassador Binh expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of China, and international partners for their longstanding support.

He affirmed that strengthening stable and healthy relations with China is Vietnam’s strategic choice and top priority, voicing hope for deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance and long-term, practical benefits for both peoples.



In a meeting ahead of the celebration, Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese State and people, congratulated Vietnam on the country’s National Day, praised Vietnam’s remarkable achievements over the past 80 years, and highlighted the significance of 2025, when the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



He emphasised that under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of both Parties and States, the Vietnam–China relationship—founded by Chairman Mao Zedong and President Ho Chi Minh and nurtured by revolutionary predecessors—has now entered a new stage of building a high-level community with a shared future.



China, he added, stands ready to work with Vietnam to implement high-level consensus, organise commemorative activities, advance comprehensive strategic cooperation under the “six major orientations”, and contribute to building the China–Vietnam community with a shared future as well as each country’s socialist modernisation cause.



Guests toured a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s land and people, visited a display of Vietnamese brands, and enjoyed cultural performances along with traditional Vietnamese cuisine./.