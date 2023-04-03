Making news
7th Int’l Choir Competition opens in Hoi An
The five-day event draws nearly 600 conductors and artists of 18 teams representing seven countries and territories, and features 13 events with eight grades.
The artists will perform in the men’s and women’s mixed and equal voice of sacred choral music, hymn, chamber, and folklore with different age groups.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Lanh expressed his belief that artists at the competition will present to visitors and locals special music banquets, contributing to popularising the music genre in the locality.
The competition is an opportunity for choir music lovers to exchange and boost cultural understanding among countries while enhancing friendship, solidarity and international cooperation.
Organised by Interkultur and Hoi An since 2011, the biennial event was adjourned due to impact of COVID-19 in 2019 and made a comeback this year./.