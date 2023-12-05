Making news
78-year-old woman sets Vietnam record in yoga
Cam was awarded a certificate by Vietnam Record Association (VietKings) as the oldest woman to pose eight different floating yoga asanas and spin 80 rounds on water.
Under the watchful eyes of VietKings' officials and numerous of friends and guests, Cam successfully completed her mission, turning around consecutive before performing beautiful positions including the lotus, butterfly, a bow and a tree. All acts were done while she was floating on water.
Born in 1945, Cam was a high school teacher in Hanoi. She retired when she was 49 and learned to swim when she was 62.
In 2012, she began performing yoga at the age of 67 and became a yoga instructor./.