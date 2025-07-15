75-year tradition of Vietnam’s youth volunteer force celebrated

Participants in the ceremony in Hanoi on July 15. Photo: VNA

The 75th founding anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnam’s Youth Volunteer Force (July 15, 1950 – 2025) was celebrated in Hanoi on July 15, where 22 individuals representing more than 1,600 former youth volunteers nationwide were honoured with medals.



The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Central Committee of Vietnam Ex-Youth Volunteers Association.



Delegates recalled the heroic tradition of the force during the country’s two prolonged resistance wars, highlighting their significant contributions to the national defence, construction, and socio-economic development.



Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee, stated that the history of dedication and development of the force has always reflected a strong sense of continuity, standing as a symbol of the pioneering spirit of Vietnamese youth under the leadership of the Party and beloved President Ho Chi Minh, and is recognised as one of the most brilliant chapters in the proud history of the HCYU.



The sacrifices and contributions made by generations of youth volunteers over the past 75 years in the struggle for national independence and construction remain a shining example for today’s youth, he said, adding that the HCYU and young people across the country take pride in their heroic service and remarkable achievements.

Triet highlighted the Party’s and State’s policies for the youth volunteer force in recent years, noting that the young generation deeply cherishes the noble traditional values and nation-building achievements left behind by generations of youth volunteers.



The Vietnamese youth today will continue to propose initiatives that support the material and spiritual well-being of former youth volunteers, while also promoting the role of youth volunteer movements in the new era, towards achieving new accomplishments, he said.



At the ceremony, the organisers also presented gifts to 50 former youth volunteers with difficult circumstances.



In response to the national movement to eliminate sub-standard houses from June to August this year, the HCYU and donors worked together with units to build 26 houses worth a total of 1.82 billion VND (69,633 USD) for former youth volunteers in many provinces and cities./.