Making news
60 years after Gulf of Tonkin incident: most US politicians say Vietnam war a mistake
Wells-Dang cited the activist as saying “It demands that we admit that we have been wrong from the beginning of our adventure in Vietnam, that we have been detrimental to the life of the Vietnamese people. In order to atone for our sins and errors in Vietnam, we should take the initiative in bringing a halt to this tragic war”.
Clearly, the US government's escalation of the war through the Gulf of Tonkin incident in the early days of August 1964 faced opposition from the international community, which soon signaled the development of anti-war movements in the US and around the world in the following period, the expert said, calling it the biggest lesson of the 1960s.
Wells-Dang said Martin Luther King, a Nobel Peace winner, was right to speak out against the war, explaining that many African Americans were forced to fight in the war. He continued citing the activist as saying “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.
The expert added that carrying on the legacy of Martin Luther King who devoted his entire life to the struggle for peace, the USIP wants to apply the lessons of peacebuilding and reconciliation between Vietnam and the US to other global conflicts./.