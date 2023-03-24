Making news
50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties marked
Speaking at the event, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said numerous activities will be held this year to honour mutual understanding and cooperation between the two peoples.
The logo marking the occasion, designed by a student from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, will be present in activities with the name “Italy - Viet Nam 2023” in Italian language and “Vietnam - Italy Year 2023” in Vietnamese language, he said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang said Vietnam and Italy have become reliable cooperation partners in many fields ranging from politics, diplomacy, investment, business to culture, tourism, education and training in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.
The upgrade of bilateral ties to strategic partnership in 2013 was a historic milestone in their relationship, she said, adding that Italy is one of the top European Union partners of Vietnam while Vietnam is the biggest ASEAN trade partner of Italy.
She expressed her belief that bilateral diplomatic ties will keep thriving, especially in investment and trade when both nations fully tap opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.
A number of high-level visits and special cultural events will be held in both nations this year, thus further promoting their relationship in the future, she said./.