50th anniversary of Vietnam – Finland diplomatic ties marked in HCM City
Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto highlighted that both nations have enjoy sound ties over the past five decades, with their long-lasting traditional development partnership elevated to the practical bilateral cooperation ties.
Their social and economic strengths have complemented, helping each other become more sustainable, competitive and prosperous, he said, adding Vietnam has been the largest trading partner of Finland in Southeast Asia.
The Finnish Embassy and the Finnish chamber of commerce in Ho Chi Minh City will continue serving as a bridge to boost bilateral trade and cooperation.
As a long-term partner of the Vietnamese southern economic hub, Finland has been present and made contributions to the Week for Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship (WHISE) towards cooperation in the fields of the city’s interests such as smart urban area, sustainability, circular economy, green port, and digital transformation, he stressed.
He also expressed his delight over the restart of cooperation at local levels in 2023, with many delegations from Finland’s cities visiting Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa, saying they have joined hands to discover the specific areas of both sides’ interests, and shared professional experience to serve each other’s benefits.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, for his part, congratulated Finland for its strong political system and socio-economic achievements after 106 years of establishment.
Spotlighting the robust development in the diplomatic ties, friendship relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations, Hoan said that Vietnam has treasured and borne in its mind the support from Finland during the struggle for national independence in the past, and the national construction cause nowadays.
He went on to say that Ho Chi Minh City is a leading localities carrying out cooperative activities with Finland, adding with 22 projects valued at more than 3.5 million USD, the European country now ranks 53rd among 120 countries and territories having investment in the city.
Delegation exchanges have been promoted between the two sides, demonstrating their resolve to promote the bilateral relations, he added.
He expressed his belief that despite global headwinds with non-traditional security challenges such as pandemics and climate change, Vietnam and Finland, with their dogged determination and creativity, will turn challenges into opportunities, and join hands to develop for the befits and prosperity of each nation and the whole world./.