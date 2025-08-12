50,000 free eSIMs waiting for international tourists in Da Nang

International visitors will receive a free eSIM upon arrival in Da Nang, along with many attractive offers. (Photo: Sun Group)

From August 12, international tourists landing at Da Nang International Airport will receive free eSIMs with 8GB of data for the first 24 hours of use.

The programme offering 50,000 free Hi Vietnam eSIMs for global visitors to Da Nang is organised by Sun Group and MobiFone, aimed at attracting international tourists to the Han River city during the third quarter – the end of summer period. This is considered the golden time for tourism for many countries such as the Republic of Korea and India.

To secure the eSIM, tourists need to have a foreign passport and be at least 18 years old. They will need devices with integrated eSIM capability and must download the Sun Paradise Land and Hi Vietnam to activate the Hi Vietnam eSIM.

With the Hi Vietnam eSIM, visitors will receive 8GB of data (high-speed 5G) for the first 24 hours after activation. After a day, the eSIM can be extended by purchasing additional Hi Vietnam service packages. The lowest package is HVN3, which will be valid for three days, with benefits including 30GB data, 50 minutes of domestic calls, 5 minutes of international calls, and free access to Hi Vietnam, Facebook, Youtube, and TikTok apps. Meanwhile, the highest bundle – HVN30 (worth 300,000 VND) is valid for 30 days, with superior benefits such as 300GB data, 300 minutes of domestic calls, and 30 minutes of international calls.

Moreover, visitors using Hi Vietnam eSIM also have the opportunity to receive discount vouchers from Sun World brand and partners, such as 5% off when booking Sun World Ba Na Hills cable car tickets through the Sun Paradise Land app, or up to 10% discount when using F&B services at restaurants operated by Sun World Ba Na Hills. Additionally, there are vouchers for 10% off maximum when purchasing souvenirs, or 10% off XanhSM taxi fares when travelling to and from Sun World Ba Na Hills.

Sun World Ba Na Hills is home to many iconic attractions and offers captivating experiences for both domestic and international visitors. (Photo: Sun Group)

Tran Nguyen, Deputy General Director of the Entertainment & Resort Division of Sun Group, noted: “Giving away 50,000 free eSIMs to global tourists is part of Sun Group and MobiFone’s efforts to enhance the tourism experience in Da Nang – Asia’s leading event and festival destination. This is not only a practical gift, but also a warm welcome from Da Nang – the most livable city – to international friends. Sun Group is committed to continuing to accompany Da Nang in its journey to develop high-quality, smart, and friendly tourism.”

Recently, Da Nang has made it into the top four destinations most favoured by Korean tourists for summer 2025, according to data from Tripbtoz. Da Nang particularly attracts Korean visitors, especially the young, thanks to many appealing experiences and affordable prices, and notably its distinctive destinations.

“Da Nang’s appeal comes from many prominent tourist attractions, particularly My Khe beach, the Sun World Ba Na Hills complex, and Hoi An Ancient Town”, the report states. Consequently, Sun World Ba Na Hills welcomed nearly 500,000 Korean guests in the first six months of 2025, with statistics showing that six out of 10 tourists visit Ba Na Hills when they come to Da Nang.

Ba Na Hills is highly popular among international tourists thanks to its iconic landmarks such as the Golden Bridge. Credit: Le Hoang Nam Sao Media

“We believe that technology can contribute to creating smoother, more convenient, and safer travel experiences for international tourists. With modern telecommunications infrastructure and HiVietnam eSIM service, MobiFone not only accompanies tourists on every journey of discovery but also helps affirm Da Nang's position as a smart, friendly, and livable tourist city. This collaboration with Sun Group to implement the eSIM giveaway programme is a practical step in the tourism industry's digital transformation strategy, aiming to promote the growth of international visitors to Vietnam,” a MobiFone representative shared.

The free distribution of eSIMs to international visitors demonstrates Da Nang’s efforts in building the image of a modern and open destination that always focuses on enhancing tourist experiences. It shows the city’s hospitality and continuous innovation on its journey to win over global tourists./.